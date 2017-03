Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Tonya Boyd-Cannon along with the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation are doing something really cool.

They're holding a vocal workshop for kids (ages 8-12). Auditions are tomorrow (Thursday) at 4:30 at the NORDC St. Bernard Recreation Center.

This is a great opportunity to learn from one of the best! You must sign up before the audition so head over to the Jazz and Heritage Foundation website.

Click here to register