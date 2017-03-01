Bourbon Street sweep marks the end of Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- While the high profile parades and parties grab most of the attention during carnival season, there's another tradition, at the stroke of midnight, that's quite a sight to see.

Each year, at the end of Mardi Gras day, New Orleans officials and state and local law enforcement march down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter to signal the end of festivities.

The police and cleaning crews thank late-night revelers for joining the fun and promptly push them to the side to start the long process of tidying up. This year, Mayor Mitch Landrieu told WGNO, he's happy with how city and state officials handled the influx of party-goers.

"I couldn't be more pleased and I couldn't be any more thankful for our partners that are with us today. Everything that we do here federal, state and local horizontal and vertical integration. I don't think they do it better anywhere else in America. So, just a hats off to everybody. I thank them and I really appreciate everybody's work."

The Louisiana State Police posted a picture of officers beginning their sweep of Bourbon Street: