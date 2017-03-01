× Bond for Endymion crash suspect quadrupled

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The 22 more charges added to 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto have increased the Endymion crash suspect’s bond by more than $400,000.

Rizzuto is accused of plowing into a crowd of parade-goers at Krewe of Endymion Saturday night and injuring 28 people.

Rizzuto was initially booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on four charges, but this week NOPD added 22 more. Rizzuto, of Ponchatoula, is now facing 26 charges: 12 counts of vehicular negligent injury, 12 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, hit-and-run driving with serious injury, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

His bond has been raised from $125,000 to $545,000.

NOPD said Rizzuoto’s blood-alcohol level was .232 percent, almost three times the legal limit, when he crashed his truck into the crowd, injuring 28 people and sending 21 of them to the hospital.

Witnesses said it sounded like an explosion and caused mayhem for the large Carnival crowds.

Rizzuto remained in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.