Ashes to ashes, ashes to go! More convenient than fried chicken at a drive-thru

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If you've got no time to repent. And you know it's Lent.

Father David Plantier has your ashes to go.

And you don't even have to go to church.

Father David is the The Very Reverend David Allard du Plantier, Dan at Christ Church Cathedral, the Cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood ran into the priest on the steps of his St. Charles Avenue church.

That's where Father David has his ashes to go. You can drive up. You can walk up.

It's kind of like a drive-thru. But better.