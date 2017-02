× Woman shot in head on Treasure and Mandeville Streets

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating an early morning shooting on Treasure and Mandeville Streets.

A woman was shot in the head around 6 a.m., according to the NOPD.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage as this story develops.