Video and photo gallery of Mardi Gras celebration in Covington!

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) -- It's not the big parades of the super krewes on the other side of Lake Pontchartrain, but fans of the Mardi Gras parades in Covington wouldn't celebrate Fat Tuesday any other way.

Mardi Gras 2017 began at 10:00 in the morning with the Lions Club followed by the Krewe of Covington. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser served as Honorary Grand Marshal.

The route takes the parades down Columbia to Boston Street. From there, the floats and marchers circle around the downtown Covington area then finish by returned up the streets where they began. A large portion of the crowd sticks around for the second pass along Boston and Columbia.

After the parades, Nungesser helped award prizes for best floats, antique cars, and marching groups. We've posted video at the top of the page and a photo gallery below of some of the highlights of the morning.