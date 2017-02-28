× SUV hits crowd of people at Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, victims include high school band members

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Eleven high school students were hurt when the driver of an SUV crashed into a crowd of people at the Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, WHNT reports.

Police say all 11 victims are members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band. Police tell WKRG three students were critically hurt. All were taken to local hospitals. In video from the scene, you can see band instruments near the scene, including saxophones, clarinets and drums.

Police plan to hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. to release more information. They have asked people who have video of the incident to send it to Gulf Shores Police for further investigation, through the email bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov – and specifically asked that it not be posted on social media. Police are trying to get a clear view of what happened.

The Gulf Shores parade has been cancelled. Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.