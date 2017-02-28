Ruth’s Chris offers up a grand finale to our salute to the Boeuf Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been quite a trip in our salute to the Boeuf Gras. We have been to four great places, eaten four great steaks and most importantly paid homage to one of the most iconic images of Mardi Gras. So, while you are out hailing Rex take a moment or two to reflect on what that fattened ox signifies. Fat Tuesday is that last hoorah before Lent gets here with the sacrifices that it brings. No matter whether you give up red meat on Fridays, or you give up other pleasures in your life, revel in Mardi Gras and the opulence that it brings.

Our final stop in our salute to the Boeuf Gras was Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Metairie. Sous Chef, Courtney Favria was gracious enough to not only prepare Ruth's Chris' Tomahawk Ribeye, but she also was kind enough to sit down and talk all things Ruth's Chris including this monstrous 40oz Ribeye that is meant for two. When this steak comes out it is truly something to behold. It is a real "show-stopper". It is a bone-in Ribeye that looks like something good ol' Fred Flintstone would dig into. Favria tells us that there is a special approach to serving this steak table-side. First, the massive bone is cut away from the steak and plated for the table. Next the steak itself is cut into four pieces (two sections of steak for each plate) and served for the lucky couple that has taken the initiative to order this true testament to excess. It is truly a steak that would be fitting of the Boeuf Gras itself.

Mix in a couple of RC's signature sides like the Creamed Spinach, Lobster Mac and Cheese or the Sweet Potato Casserole and you are set to have a great, great dining experience. The fine folks at RC's gave us a tip when it comes to the Sweet Potato Casserole, order it with a side of vanilla ice cream and you won't need dessert. We tried it and boy were they right. It certainly makes for a great dining experience. I'm sure that miss Ruth (Fertel) would certainly be proud of the legacy that is carried on today in each of her restaurants. Great steaks, great flavors and a great environment. Ruth's Chris, a place worthy of saluting the Boeuf Gras. Happy Mardi Gras, everyone!