× Meeting of Rex and Comus signifies carnival has come to a close

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – As of midnight Tuesday and the meeting of Rex and Comus courts, carnival will come to a close.

It’s a tradition where Rex and his queen follow the red carpet across Canal Street to the Marriott where they meet up with Comus and his consort.

Comus, who is not identified, has been inviting the Rex court to attend his ball for generations.

The Mistick Krewe of Comus was founded in 1857 and is the oldest of the organized carnival organizations.

Rex was founded in 1872 and is largely attributable to the New Orleans visit of the Russian grand duke Alexis Romanoff.