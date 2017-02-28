Mark Ingram says he and teammates turned away at London club for being ‘too urban’

LONDON (WGNO) – Saints running back Mark Ingram took to Twitter last night to share a story about being denied entry into a London club for being “too urban.”

Ingram said on his Twitter page that he and five other NFL players were in London and were turned away at Cirque le Soir.

He was with Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell, B.W. Webb and two others. Ingram said they were denied entry despite having reservations at the club.

The club responded via a statement, telling Press Association Sport that they were not turned away because of being “too urban,” but because the club doesn’t allow all-male groups into the club.