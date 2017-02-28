× Cookin’ with Nino: Authentic Blackening Seasoning

Authentic Blackening Seasoning



Ingredients:

1 Tbs sweet paprika

2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cayenne

1 tsp chili powder

¾ tsp white pepper

¾ tsp black pepper

1 Tbs dry mustard powder

½ tsp dried basil leaves

½ tsp dried thyme leaves

½ tsp dried oregano leaves

Instructions:

Mix together.

