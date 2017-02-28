× 22 more charges added for Endymion crash suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – As expected, the 25-year-old who plowed into a crowd of parade-goers at Krewe of Endymion Saturday night is facing almost two dozen additional charges.

Neilson Rizzuto of Ponchatoula is now facing 26 charges: 12 counts of vehicular negligent injury, 12 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injury, hit-and-run driving with serious injury, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

NOPD said Rizzuoto’s blood-alcohol level was .232 percent, almost three times the legal limit, when he crashed his truck into the crowd, injuring 28 people and sending 21 of them to the hospital. As of Monday afternoon, three of the victims remained hospitalized.

Rizzuto remained in the Orleans Parish Prison Tuesday morning on a $125,000 bond.

Watch witness accounts below:

