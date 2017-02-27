Zulu & Argus hold traditional Lundi Gras meet and greet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kenner, La. (WGNO) -- The royal court for Zulu and Argus had their traditional Lundi Gras meet and greet at Heritage Hall in historic Rivertown in the City of Kenner. The place was packed, onlookers snapping photos as the monarchs and royalty for both Krewes pulled up in front of the building.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn, the Kenner City Council and other local leaders greeted the Krewes' monarchs as they pulled up in elegant, white limousines. The Mardi Gras Ihe Captain Krewe of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Pete Sanchez spoke at the event as well saying,"Hail Zulu and Happy Mardi Gras." He was also joined by Zulu Queen Donna Marie Glapion and Zulu King Adonis Charles Expose. Argus King Elie Khoury and Argus Queen Robin Marie also thanked the people and leaders of Jefferson Parish and thanked everyone for coming.

After speaking, the royalty enjoyed lunch and socialized with dozens of people who bought tickets to the special luncheon. Then the Krewes second lined down Williams Boulevard for the public toast on stage at the outdoor celebration. At that celebration there was a live performance by Groovy Seven performing. Local vendors were also selling food and crafts. We caught up with a family that's been coming to the outdoor celebration for years!

"My favorite part of today is watching the band and getting to enjoy the nice weather, hopefully it won't rain on us!" said Anaya Robinson of St. Charles Parish.

"Well, my daughter loves to come out, we been doing this -- actually since she was a little kid-- probably last 10 years. It's just family tradition. Kenner is a beautiful place, I love coming out here to Kenner! It's just so festive," said Alvin Robinson of St. Charles Parish.

The outdoor event is free and ran from 11 AM to 3 PM.