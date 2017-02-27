Was an accused jewelry thief motivated by Valentine’s Day love?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) -- Saint Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who they say stole a ring from a department store on February 13. The case is the subject of the latest Wheel of Justice report.

Deputies at this point have not revealed the name of the store, but they say the man entered it at about 7:00 pm and went to the jewelry counter where he glanced at some of the items in the cases.

Then, they say, the man left the store and drove around the parking lot several times in a white two-toned minivan. After a few minutes, deputies say the man returned to the store and asked to see one of the rings at the jewelry counter.

According to deputies, as soon as the man was handed the ring, he ran from the store with it and drove from the scene in the minivan.

Click on the video button above to see more surveillance camera photos of the man and the van as well as an image of the ring.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.