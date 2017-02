NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Jaymerson George is one of the drum majors for the Warren Easton Charter High School Fighting Eagles marching band.

Jaymerson has cerebral palsy and loves band more than anything else in this world.

Jaymerson’s a high fan of theĀ Southern University Human Jukebox.

His mother Lazell George pushes him in every parade that Easton marches.

The Warren Easton Charter High School Fighting Eagles march in the Krewe of Proteus tonight and Rex on Mardi Gras day.