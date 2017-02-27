× Two rapes reported along Uptown parade route last night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is investigating two aggravated rapes that happened within minutes of each other along the Uptown parade route last night.

The first rape was reported just after 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Amelia Street and St. Charles Avenue.

In that incident, a 17-year-old girl was assaulted by a man she knew, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The second incident was reported about 35 minutes later in the 4000 block of St. Charles Avenue, three blocks away from the first incident.

In the second attack, a 19-year-old woman was attacked by an unknown assailant, according to the NOPD.

No further details have been released in the two incidents, and no arrests have been announced.

Parades ran down St. Charles all day yesterday, culminating with the Super Krewe of Bacchus, which rolled at 8 p.m.