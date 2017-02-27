Trump rally brings crowd to Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — About 150 people spent their lunch hour on Monday at a rally to show support for President Donald Trump.

The rally was held at the Tammany Trace Kids Town Pavillion on Koop Drive and was organized by the GatorPAC group which is led by retired Col. Rob Maness who is a favorite among Tea Party fans and previously ran unsuccessfully to replace David Vitter in the U. S. Senate.

Maness was joined on the stage by two other conservative political pundits in St. Tammany Parish, Jeff Crouere and Mike Church.

Church told the crowd about a side of President Trump that he felt they may not have been familiar with, Trump’s charity work years before he ran for president. Church spoke mostly about a segment of a Maury Povich Show episode which can be seen at the online website Youtube.

A major purpose of the rally was to counter protests around the country that are critical of the Trump administration. Other protestors are taking aim at the president and his policies at the town hall meetings of members of congress.

Last week in Metairie, Senator Bill Cassidy was confronted by hundreds of protestors during a town hall meeting. The crowd challenged the senator on his stance — and the president’s — on issues like the Affordable Care Act, immigration, and the appointment of Betsy DeVos to be education secretary. The crowd inside the meeting was at capacity so hundreds more protestors waited outside with their signs.

The Mandeville group also wanted to show its support for the president’s plans to secure the border, fight terrorism, and seat a cabinet.

During his time on stage, Crouere called on the crowd to boycott the movies of celebrities who speak out against Mr. Trump as well as news organizations that are perceived by some as being biased against the administration.

Maness is planning a series of the Louisiana Spirit of America rallies. The next will be in Monroe on March 3.