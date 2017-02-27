× Shreveport animal shelter employee accused of having sex with dog

SHREVEPORT, La. (WGNO) – A worker at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter was arrested for crimes against nature after reportedly having sex with a dog.

A former employee for the same shelter is accused of recording the act on video, according to a Shreveport news report.

Celina Ann Cabrera, 24, was arrested Friday after police got a tip about the alleged act.

Booker Thomas Jr., 41, also of Shreveport, is the former shelter worker who was booked for principal to crimes against nature.

Cabrera has been placed on administrative leave from the shelter.