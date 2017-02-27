× Second suspect arrested in shooting death of 10-month-old

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – A second person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy in Marrero in December.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Houston, 37, of Westwego was booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail Feb. 23 on one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and intimidation of a witness.

Jonathan Manual, 27, of Harvey, was arrested Dec. 15, a little more than a week after 10-month-old Xyꞌahar Davis was shot and killed inside his home on Caddy Drive in Marrero.

A 16-year-old male was also shot and wounded.