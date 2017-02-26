× Video shows NOPD officer propose on parade route

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Check out the video of the NOPD officer proposing to his girlfriend Saturday night on the Mid-City parade route.

We posted a link to one of the department’s YouTube channels that shows the whole thing!

It’s pretty cute from the start when the woman is walked by another officer to the middle of the intersection at Canal Street and Carrollton Avenue. She sees her boyfriend and catches on pretty quickly.

No word yet on the names of officer or his fiancé.

NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison is seen in video joining the impromptu party in the intersection and congratulating the couple.

The department also posted the video on its Facebook page, and many of the comments came from people who are married to law enforcement officers. They showed their support and provided a glimpse at some of the sacrifices that are made every day by the spouses of officers.

“Welcome to your new life,” Harrison tells the woman in the video.

Then the bride-to-be got her first lesson in being a police officer’s spouse when Harrison said that the party had to end, less than two minutes after it began, because, “We gotta go have a parade now,” as the officers left to prepare for the start of the parade.