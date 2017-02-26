Top three looks on the Oscars red carpet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- We're gearing up for the biggest night in Hollywood, as the A-listers prepare to walk the red carpet.

Dawn Michelet, owner of The Red Carpet store on Magazine Street, says to keep an eye out for these three looks:

Simple, with a distinct neck line- These dresses will be one color, and solid. But what they lack in dazzle, they make up for with form fitting lines, and drastic neck lines. Over the top- These dresses will have hand sewn crystals, feathers, maybe even both. We will always see one celebrity who will be wearing something over -the-top. Gold- Because it's the Oscars expect to see some dresses that resemble the statue themselves.

Watch the video above to see the looks modeled by News with a Twist reporter Meghan Kluth.

Tune in for the Oscars on WGNO-ABC 26 at 7:30 p.m., then stick around for a special News with a Twist post-Oscar show.