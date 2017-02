× NOPD: Man injured after falling from float in CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man was injured this afternoon after falling from a Mardi Gras float downtown.

The man fell off the float at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Gravier streets.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Float riders are required to wear harnesses during Mardi Gras parades. It’s unclear whether he was wearing one when he fell.