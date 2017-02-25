Shooting along Uptown parade route ‘accidental discharge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The shooting that marred an otherwise idyllic day along the Uptown parade route stemmed from what the NOPD is calling an "accidental weapon discharge."

Officers in the 1500 block of Napoleon Avenue heard a gunshot around 2:30 p.m., according to the NOPD.

Shortly after, officers discovered a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

Police believe the gunshot originated inside of a nearby portable toilet, and that the unknown gun owner "may have mishandled the weapon."

There was no altercation leading up to the shooting, according to the NOPD.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.