Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The 2017 Endymion parade rolled in the streets of New Orleans just after 4 Saturday afternoon. The weather was a nice 70 degrees and everyone was taking advantage of it.

The parade route started near city park and ended at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The theme for the Krewe of Endymion this year was 'Constellations.'