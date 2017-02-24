Will ‘Thin Mints’ make you thin? Ask a Girl Scout any cookie question!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - They've been selling cookies for 100 years.

They're the girl scouts, of course.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood tags along with a couple of Girl Scout sisters in New Orleans.

They're the latest members of the club called Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by Best Chevrolet.

The sisters are Petra. She's eleven-years-old. And Carolina. She's eight-years-old.

They are the Plaia sisters. And they are competitive. They're like the Williams sisters of tennis.

They've got their selling techniques perfected. They go door-to-door in the neighborhood. And they never, ever take no for an answer.

They've got the Girl Scout cookie menu memorized. They can name all of them. They can tell you what's gluten-free and what's vegan.