Weekend weather looks good, will it last through Mardi Gras?

Very warm conditions will be the rule around the area for your Friday to start off the big Carnival weekend. Southerly flow will bring temperatures to around 80 by the afternoon. Parade weather Friday evening looks nice, although a little on the breezy side.

After that a cold front is going to move through during the overnight time frame. We could see a few showers with that front mainly between midnight and 4 A.M. Cooler conditions will be moving in behind the front as well, and some areas will be in the 30s by Sunday morning.

Overall the weekend looks great. Plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The main problem day looks like Monday at the moment. As a trough moves towards the area expect to see some showers and storms. Right now this does not look like a major rainmaker however. But you will most likely be dodging some rain on Lundi Gras.

We’ll wrap up the season with a very warm Mardi Gras. Temperatures look to top out near 80 on Tuesday. Right now it looks like most of the day will avoid any issues from rain.