State Trooper thrown from vehicle in I-59 crash

SLIDELL (WGNO) – A Louisiana State Trooper was ejected from his marked patrol vehicle when a chain reaction sent another vehicle plowing into his on I-59 yesterday.

Trooper Dustin Dwight said the unnamed Trooper sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Ochsner Medical Center.

Several Troopers were working a previous accident on I-59 just north of I-10 when a Nissan Sentra driven by 22-year-old Dlane Michael Harris slammed into a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by 22-year-old Ronald Dwayne Tillery.

The impact pushed the PT Cruiser into the Trooper’s vehicle, which was parked with the emergency lights flashing, according to Dwight.

The Trooper, who was working on paperwork at the time with his door open, was thrown onto the neutral ground.

Harris was cited for careless operation and no seatbelt, while Tillery was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance, Dwight said.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

“Last night’s crash represents the third crash this year where a Trooper in the Troop L area was hit and injured by a vehicle during the course of his duties,” Dwight said. “In all three crashes, carelessness or impairment were contributing factors. Thankfully, all three Troopers survived the crashes, but the results could have easily been much more tragic for the Troopers and their families. If you find yourself passing a police officer, first responder, or any other vehicle stopped on the shoulder, please slow down, move over, and pay attention to your surroundings. Aside from being the law, it is the right thing to do.”