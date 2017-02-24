New Orleans woman catches marriage proposal at Muses parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - One New Orleans woman caught more than she bargained for during the Krewe of Muses parade this Mardi Gras.

Kristen Vial is a huge fan of the all-female krewe, and she has always wanted one of the hand-crafted decorative shoes that Muses has become famous for throwing.

Vial’s boyfriend Eric Bastoe made sure this would be one parade that she would never forget.

Bastoe collaborated with Vial’s cousin, who rides in Muses, to create a special shoe with an extra special message written across it.

Instead of “Happy Mardi Gras,” this shoe said “Future Mrs. Bastoe.”

After catching the shoe, Bastoe followed Vial to the spot on the St. Charles Avenue neutral ground where their families were waiting.

With everyone watching in anticipation, Vial read the message, Bastoe dropped to one knee, and she said yes.

Each year, each Muses rider creates dozens of shoes to throw.

For the future Mr. and Mrs. Bastoe, this was the best shoe of them all.