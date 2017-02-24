Mr. Ronnie is king of the famous hot donut. Now king of the famous hot donut king cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUMA, LA (WGNO) - The home of the best donut in town is right here at Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts.

Mr. Ronnie makes donuts seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood went to take a bite out of a donut and found out it's actually a king cake.

It's Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts king cake.

Mr. Ronnie and his crew created the donut king cake back in 1977. Back then, that year, they sold 77.

Now, customers come from Texas and Tennessee and they'll sell close to 20,000.

That makes Mr. Ronnie the king of the donut. And now, he's also the king of the king cake.