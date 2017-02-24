Millie, the Rat, Visits from the Audubon Zoo

Our youth programs include training curriculum designed to expand students’ knowledge of the natural world through hands-on learning activities, field trips and interactive sessions with animal staff. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability and public speaking. By volunteering with Audubon Nature Institute, our teens demonstrate stewardship for the environment and work together to support our purpose of Celebrating the Wonders of Nature." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Jr. Keeper "The Jr. Keeper program encourages hands-on learning, creativity, teamwork, a sense of stewardship towards the environment and the development of work place and life skills through a wide variety of volunteer experiences. Jr. Keepers obtain experience in many aspects of environmental conservation. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and public speaking. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, Jr. Keepers will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Zoo. The 2017 Jr. Keeper Program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 17, 2017. Interviews will take place in late March. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28, 2017. During the school year (September-May), Jr. Keepers must attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the Jr. Keeper program, please email Stephanie Smith. " - audubonnatureinstitute.org Click here to apply.

Aquakid "The AquaKid program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and work place skills. An exciting summer training program includes field trips and other learning opportunities at the Aquarium. The program enables students to become conservation educators and share their knowledge with aquarium visitors. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, AquaKids will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Aquarium. The 2017 AquaKid program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 17, 2017. Interviews will take place in April. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28th, 2017 . During the school year (September-May), AquaKids will be required to attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the AquaKids program, please email Stephanie Smith audubonnatureinstitute.org Click here to apply.

Jr. Naturalist "The Jr. Naturalist program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and entomology, and work place skills. Participants attend a short training course to prepare them to provide exhibit interpretation and utilize biofacts and other aids to educate aquarium and insectarium visitors. During this summer program, Jr. Naturalist will develop important job and life skills, build self-confidence and earn service hours. Volunteers cultivate lasting experiences with their peers, adult volunteers, and Audubon staff. The Jr. Naturalist program is open to students entering the 10th-11th grades in the Fall of 2017. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in the natural world and be able to work with people of all backgrounds and ages. A commitment of 200 hours over the months of June and July is required. These hours are earned by attending three days a week from 9:00am to 3:30pm. Shift availability will be determined based on departmental needs occurring Monday through Friday. The deadline for this application is March 17, 2017. Training for our Jr. Naturalist program takes place June 5-16, 2017. For more information about the Jr. Naturalist program, please email Fernando Wagner ." - audubonnatureinstitute.org Click here to apply.



Click here for more information about Audubon's Youth Volunteer program.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Soul Fest

"Music, food and fun are served in great supply during the annual Soul Fest presented by AARP!

Over 20,000 visitors converge upon the Zoo for one of New Orleans’ biggest celebrations of African American history. The two day family-oriented event features live musical performances by local Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, and Gospel artists at our Capital One Stage!

Visitors can purchase authentic soul food prepared by local restaurants and caterers, and also enjoy the Zoo's collection of exotic animals! Festival goers have the chance to visit with local health, education and social service organizations and receive valuable wellness and lifestyle information." - audubonnatureinstitute.org