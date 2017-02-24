Millie, the Rat, Visits from the Audubon Zoo

Mardi Gras Bead Recycling at Audubon
"Audubon Aquarium's penguins have teamed up with the all male dance group, the 610 Stompers, to roll out a parade of small, yet 'extraordinary moves' to encourage parade-goers to drop off their plastic Mardi Gras beads at Audubon locations for recycling by the Arc of Greater New Orleans.
Through Monday, March 6, the public can drop off beads behind the Education Gate at the Zoo, the Information Booth and Giant Screen Theater ticket counter at the Aquarium, and the Guest Services counter at the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.
Last year, in a first time, trial effort, Audubon collected approximately 1,000 pounds of plastic beads over an eight-day period." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
"Do you know a teenager who is interested in animals and conservation? Audubon Nature Institute offers a variety of opportunities for Jr. High and High School students. Audubon's dedicated youth volunteers make our mission possible, and volunteering can be a great way to get involved in our community. Each program offers a unique adventure with memories to last a lifetime!
Our youth programs include training curriculum designed to expand students’ knowledge of the natural world through hands-on learning activities, field trips and interactive sessions with animal staff. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability and public speaking. By volunteering with Audubon Nature Institute, our teens demonstrate stewardship for the environment and work together to support our purpose of Celebrating the Wonders of Nature." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Jr. Keeper
- "The Jr. Keeper program encourages hands-on learning, creativity, teamwork, a sense of stewardship towards the environment and the development of work place and life skills through a wide variety of volunteer experiences. Jr. Keepers obtain experience in many aspects of environmental conservation. These opportunities allow students to examine various career paths as well as learn valuable work place skills including responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and public speaking. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, Jr. Keepers will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Zoo. The 2017 Jr. Keeper Program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 17, 2017. Interviews will take place in late March. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28, 2017. During the school year (September-May), Jr. Keepers must attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the Jr. Keeper program, please email Stephanie Smith." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Aquakid
- "The AquaKid program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and work place skills. An exciting summer training program includes field trips and other learning opportunities at the Aquarium. The program enables students to become conservation educators and share their knowledge with aquarium visitors. A year long commitment is required. Upon completion of the first year, AquaKids will be eligible for a wider range of volunteer opportunities at the Aquarium. The 2017 AquaKid program is open to youth entering the 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in the Fall of 2017. Completed applications are due by March 17, 2017. Interviews will take place in April. The mandatory summer training program will be July 5-28th, 2017. During the school year (September-May), AquaKids will be required to attend one shift each weekend. For more information about the AquaKids program, please email Stephanie Smith." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Jr. Naturalist
- "The Jr. Naturalist program engages students through hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their public speaking skills, knowledge of marine science and entomology, and work place skills. Participants attend a short training course to prepare them to provide exhibit interpretation and utilize biofacts and other aids to educate aquarium and insectarium visitors. During this summer program, Jr. Naturalist will develop important job and life skills, build self-confidence and earn service hours. Volunteers cultivate lasting experiences with their peers, adult volunteers, and Audubon staff. The Jr. Naturalist program is open to students entering the 10th-11th grades in the Fall of 2017. Applicants must demonstrate an interest in the natural world and be able to work with people of all backgrounds and ages. A commitment of 200 hours over the months of June and July is required. These hours are earned by attending three days a week from 9:00am to 3:30pm. Shift availability will be determined based on departmental needs occurring Monday through Friday. The deadline for this application is March 17, 2017.Training for our Jr. Naturalist program takes place June 5-16, 2017. For more information about the Jr. Naturalist program, please email Fernando Wagner." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
"Music, food and fun are served in great supply during the annual Soul Fest presented by AARP!
Over 20,000 visitors converge upon the Zoo for one of New Orleans’ biggest celebrations of African American history. The two day family-oriented event features live musical performances by local Jazz, Rhythm & Blues, and Gospel artists at our Capital One Stage!
Visitors can purchase authentic soul food prepared by local restaurants and caterers, and also enjoy the Zoo's collection of exotic animals! Festival goers have the chance to visit with local health, education and social service organizations and receive valuable wellness and lifestyle information." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, 2017
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- 10am - 5pm
- Free with Zoo admission or Audubon membership
