Mardi Gras Madness: One million visitors expected this carnival season

New Orleans (WGNO) - Mardi Gras weekend is here! And the Crescent City is already prepping for a fun-filled, packed one! New Orleans hosts roughly one million visitors during carnival season. The New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau says hundreds of thousands locals and tourists are expected to line the streets around the city to watch the big parades roll. There are 30,000+ hotel rooms in the New Orleans Metro Area. They’re expecting more than 90% hotel capacity over the weekend, and 99% on Saturday! The total economic impact of Mardi Gras on the city is approximately $840 million annually. We caught up with the Beverage Director of Bourbon House on Bourbon Street, a block off Canal, to see how they deal with the Mardi Gra madness!

“There would be no space around us right now. We would be shoulder to shoulder talking, with a drink in hand. And that’s kind of the norm here. It’s fun. This bar gets packed, it’s great because you have locals who come in, but also people who come in from out of town and they’re just amazed by this whole concept of Mardi Gras because it’s so unique to us in New Orleans," said Barry Himel, Beverage Director of the Dickie Brennan Company.

If you stop by Bourbon House, they have an assortment of lovely refreshments, but they recommend their frozen alcoholic drink "The King Cake Bevy" -- a fun twist on their popular Boubon Milk Punch.

