Luck is on his side! Meet Endymion King 2017!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - In the land of Mardi Gras kings and queens, sometimes luck is all you need.

"It's just a big surprise, so for me obviously, it was a huge surprise, I did not expect it at all," says this year’s Endymion king Parker Velargo.

For the past five years since Velargo has been riding with the Krewe of Endymion, he's had no such luck until now.

As tradition would have it, the Endymion queen pulls a name from a barrel of potentially thousands of hopeful kings who are looking to ride alongside her on the parade route. And this year, Endymion's 51st to be exact, Velargo will be waving the scepter.

"There are ways of waving it and so you can do a broad wave which is called 'sceptering,' and that's how you address a larger audience," says Velargo.

Velargo was born and raised in New Orleans, attending Brother Martin High School and LSU Medical School before a stint out of town for medical training. But now he's back and proud as ever to be donning such festive regalia.

"The costume is designed to reflect the Krewe's theme this year which is 'Constellations.' You'll see why. The costume that is very sparkly, kind of like the skies," says Velargo.

So look to the heavens this Saturday and try your best to grab a flashy throw or two and a wave from the king himself.