Human remains found in Boutte ID'd as elderly man who went missing during Hurricane Issac

BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) – Human remains found in Boutte in November have been identified as a 92-year-old man who went missing during Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Antoine Edmond Sr. was reported missing. Edmond suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and other illnesses.

He was never found.

On November 19, 2016, human remains were located in a wooded area south of Acorn Street in Boutte, not far from where Edmond had been reported missing.

K9 Freckles and his handler, Sgt. Roy Gautreaux were able to locate multiple bones, which were sent to Louisiana State University Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Laboratory (F.A.C.E.S.).

The “F.A.C.E.S.” laboratory was able to determine that the located remains were consistent with that of Edmond. A short time later, the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory was able confirm through D.N.A. testing that the remains matched to Edmond’s surviving children.

It is believed that Mr. Edmond walked out of the home in which he was staying and wandered off during the weather phenomena.

Investigators do not believe that there was any foul play.