Hollywood South News with Jabari: The Cool Cooperative is launching their new web series

The Cool Cooperative

The Cool Cooperative is a non-profit organization that provides academic support, professional mentorship, community service opportunities, and film industry workforce development to youth in the most disadvantaged areas in New Orleans.

The afterschool program teaches kids how to set up and conduct interviews, learn film lingo, and make short films.

Soon they'll be launching their new web series called Cool Feed!

The Beguiled

The remake of the 1971 film The Beguiled was filmed in The Big Easy last year and now you can check out their first trailer. The movie starsNicolee Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Colin Farrell.

It's about a young girls school inVirginiaa during the civil war era when a wounded union soldier is taken in. The house is taken over with an unexpected turn of events that causes the women to turn on each other and eventually the wounded soldier.

The Beguiled opens in theatersJunee 30th.