Fontainebleau High School student wins 'Doodle 4 Google' statewide contest

MANDEVILLE (WGNO) – One Fontainebleau High School student’s doodles have made a huge impact, and could even make it all the way to Google’s home page.

Eleventh grade student Alexis Strain is the statewide winner for the Doodle 4 Google national contest.

Google representatives honored Strain in front of 400 of her fellow students on February 23.

Winning doodles are based on artistic skills, creativity, originality and the ability to represent the contest theme of “What I see for the future…” within the Google logo, according to the St. Tammany Parish Public School System.

The artwork showcases “virtual” reality goggles as “real” reality goggles.

As a state winner, Strain will take home an Android tablet. The four national finalists win $5,000 college scholarships, a trip to Google headquarters and a Chromebook. The National winner will win a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology grant for their school, including the other prizes. The national winner will also have their doodle on the Google homepage for an entire day.

Strain was selected to represent the entire state of Louisiana for Grades 10-12. She now moves on to the National Finalist level to compete against other state and territory winners from across the country. This process is judged by public voting from February 23rd to March 6th on the Google 4 Doodle website at http://www.google.com/doodle4google.

Strain is the fifth winner in the Google 4 Doodle contest from the St. Tammany Parish Public School System.