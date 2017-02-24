× Cookin’ with Nino: Salmon Spinach Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

(Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients for Dressing:

1 cup raspberry vinegar

3/4 tsp salt

2 2/3 cup canola oil

1 tsp black pepper

Ingredients for the Salad:

4 salmon fillets (1 1/4 pounds)

8 cups of spinach or lettuce of choice

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 small red onion, in slivers

Spray can Best Choice olive oil

Best Choice aluminum foil

Instructions:

Preheat the broiler on high. Place salmon fillets on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and lightly coated with olive oil. Place fillets underneath broiler for 5-7 minutes on each side until easily flaked with a fork. Meanwhile, combine ingredients for salad dressing and mix well; set aside. Combine all ingredients (minus salmon) for the salad and divide between four plates. Once salmon is cooked, provide each salad with one fillet and drizzle the desired amount of dressing and eat immediately.

Nutrition Facts: 337 Calories; 21 g Fat (4 g Saturated, 5 g Monounsaturated, 1 g Polyunsaturated); 72 mg Cholesterol; 284 mg Sodium; 453 mg Potassium, 6 g Carbohydrate (3 g Fiber, 3 g Sugar); 28 g Protein