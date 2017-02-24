Check out the Mardi Gras Survival Guide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The carnival season is cruising into its final and most frenetic days. Of course it won’t happen to you, but plenty of other people just might party a little too hardy.

Maybe you have guests in town or will be hanging out with someone who hasn’t been to the big show in many years.

If so, Loyola University hopes they’ll visit its online unofficial Mardi Gras Survival Guide. The guide is the work of university public affairs manager Edward Wroten and is primarily aimed at Loyola students who are here for carnival.

Loyola says the survival guide is written primarily for the Gen Z crowd, especially since 65% of the school’s undergrads come from outside Louisiana.

The guide covers everything from peeing to police. It could be a good read for any newbie or a refresher course for Mardi Gras veterans.

The City of New Orleans is also released some suggestions for parade goers. It lists locations for first aid stations as well as warnings for what not to bring to a parade. Did ya know it’s a $250 fine if you throw anything at someone participating in a parade?

More of the city’s suggestions can be seen below.