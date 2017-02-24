Celebrities flock to New Orleans for Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Among the million or so visitors expected in our fine city for Mardi Gras are at least a couple of celebrities partaking in all the fun.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture to his Facebook page Thursday night of Zuckerberg, his wife and his baby along the St. Charles route.

The post simply said, “Mardi Gras in New Orleans.”

That’s a few hours after Zuckerberg stopped in Baton Rouge for some barbecue. Also Thursday night, Brigette, a former News with a Twist producer, spotted “Kirk” from “The Gilmore Girls.”

Of course, she snapped a picture.

Bacchus King Jim Caviezel arrived in town Friday and headed to Children’s Hospital to spread some cheer to the patients.

Caviezel is best known for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the 2004 block- buster The Passion of the Christ.

Have you seen any other stars in town yet? Do you have pictures? Email them to twist@wgno.com.

Happy Carnival!