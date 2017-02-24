Bacchus King Jim Caviezel spreads cheer to Children’s Hospital patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Actor Jim Caviezel, the king of Bacchus 49, has arrived in New Orleans!

And he made a beeline to Children's Hospital to bring some Mardi Gras cheer to the young patients, doctors and nurses there.

The patients presented Caviezel with the Bacchus proclamation and other gifts.

Caviezel enjoyed the opportunity to help Children's Hospital. It's an institution that served his own family.

Caviezel is best known for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in the 2004 block- buster The Passion of the Christ.

The theme of Baccus is Bacchus Salute The Saints 50th.

A native of Mount Vernon, Washington, Caviezel is also well-known for his starring role as John Reese on the CBS science-fiction crime drama series Person of Interest from 2011 to 2016.

Other notable movie roles include Private Whitt in The Thin Red Line, Detective John Sullivan in Frequency, Johannes in I Am David, Edmond Dantes in The Count of Monte Cristo, golfer Bobby Jones in Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, Carroll Oerstadt in Déjà vu, and Jim McCormick in Madison, Catch in Angel Eyes, where he played Jennifer Lopez’s love interest.

Caviezel worked on two films that were shot in the metro New Orleans area – The Escape Plan and When the Game Stands Tall. He loved every minute of his time here because of the people, the music and food.

Bacchus rolls at 5:15 p.m. Sunday along the Uptown/St. Charles route.