Uptown Jewish Community Center evacuated after bomb threat

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Jewish Community Center on St. Charles Avenue has been evacuated after a bomb threat.

The NOPD is at the JCC and is assisting with the evacuation.

Synagogues and Jewish Community Centers across the country have reported a spate of bomb threats in recent weeks.

A Jewish cemetery in Montana was recently desecrated by vandals who kicked over headstones.

