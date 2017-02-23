Uptown Jewish Community Center evacuated after bomb threat

Posted 10:23 AM, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27AM, February 23, 2017
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Jewish Community Center on St. Charles Avenue has been evacuated after a bomb threat.

The NOPD is at the JCC and is assisting with the evacuation.

Synagogues and Jewish Community Centers across the country have reported a spate of bomb threats in recent weeks.

A Jewish cemetery in Montana was recently desecrated by vandals who kicked over headstones.

