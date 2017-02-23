Uptown Jewish Community Center evacuated after bomb threat
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Jewish Community Center on St. Charles Avenue has been evacuated after a bomb threat.
The NOPD is at the JCC and is assisting with the evacuation.
Synagogues and Jewish Community Centers across the country have reported a spate of bomb threats in recent weeks.
A Jewish cemetery in Montana was recently desecrated by vandals who kicked over headstones.
Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.
29.951066 -90.071532