Three shot in Hollygrove-Carrollton area, one dead

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Three people have been shot near the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and Dante Street.

According to NOPD, officers responded to the shooting after 3:30 p.m.

One of the victims has died, and the other two are believed to be in critical condition.

The three people shot were in a vehicle at Dante and Earhart. Two shooters pulled up in another vehicle, got out of the car and walked around the vehicle the victims were in, shooting into the vehicles from all sides.

Numerous rounds were fired. At least two shooters were involved. They were in a black SUV and sped away after the shooting.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD or Crime Stoppers. The suspects, who have not been identified, are considered armed and dangerous.