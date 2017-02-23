The case of the beer thief who steals… by the case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police are hoping one thief's next party is in prison. It's the case of the man who steals beer... by the case, and it's the latest Wheel of Justice report.

According to police, the beer bandit targeted the same Circle K convenience store in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11. In both cases, the man took multiple cases of beer from the store without paying.

Click on the video button above to see the surveillance photos provided by the NOPD.

The case is not a first for the area. Last fall, police announced they were looking for a man who targeted the same Circle K store on South Claiborne to steal beer. Initially, they listed four heists at the store. In each case, not only did the man target the same store, he also stole the same brand of beer, Budweiser.

Later officers named a suspect in that first investigation and said he was responsible for more beer thefts at other Circle K locations. That case was also featured on the Wheel of Justice, and police eventually arrested their suspect.

Coincidentally, the suspect in the second case was also seen stealing Budweiser.

If you can help the NOPD with this latest Wheel of Justice case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.