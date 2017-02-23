× Riverside Academy teacher arrested for strangling student

RESERVE, La (WGNO) – A Riverside Academy teacher was arrested this week for strangling a student.

St. John the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre said 59-year-old Curtis Tsuruda was arrested on February 20, 2017, for placing both of his hands around the neck of a 14-year-old student who attends Riverside Academy.

That incident occurred on February 16, 2017 during an argument between Tsuruda and the student.

Tsuruda was arrested at his residence in the 100 block of Derek Lane in LaPlace and booked with cruelty to juveniles with force/violence.

He was released from custody February 21, 2017 on a $3,000 bond, according to Tregre.