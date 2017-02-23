× Reward offered in Washington Parish after five puppies found shot in the head

***WARNING: This article contains graphic photos.***

ANGIE, La. (WGNO) – Last Sunday (Feb. 19), a local animal rescuer spotted five lab mix puppies near the intersection of Monroe Creek Road and Frank Kennedy Road in Angie.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, the rescuer made the homeless puppies comfortable by giving them a blanket and some food. The plan was to return later that day, remove the puppies and place them in a temporary home and provide them with the care they needed. Unfortunately, the puppies never made it to their temporary or permanent homes, Humane Society Executive Director Jeff Dorson said.

During the time the rescuer left the scene and came back several hours later, a suspect or suspects had shot the puppies in the head with a small caliber firearm. All the puppies died.

The Humane Society of Louisiana and others have established a $1,250 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Demmi Rice with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 985-839-3434 x 2004 or by emailing her at drice@wpso.la.gov. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of these puppies is eligible to receive this monetary reward.

“We hope that those with knowledge of this crime will come forward so that the individual(s) responsible will face justice. Having also worked with Detective Rice on many previous animal abuse complaints in Washington Parish, we feel that no one is more qualified to solve this crime that she is,” Dorson said.

Established in 1988, the Humane Society of Louisiana is one of the largest animal advocacy organizations in Louisiana. For more information, please visit its website at www.humanela.org or call 901-268-4432.

***WARNING: Graphic photo below***