Parade Party Planner: Who wants a Tucks toilet plunger or a hand-made blinged-out bra?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Over the next few days, we've got a lot of parades rolling all over, and our "Pardi Gras Man", Kenny Lopez has got you covered with his "Parade Party Planner." Some of the noteworthy parades rolling are Krewe of Endymion, Krewe of Tucks, and the walking parade in the French Quarter, The Krewe of Bosom Buddies.

Friday, February 24

Krewe of Bosom Buddies, French Quarter, 11:30 AM

Krewe of Hermes, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Krewe d’Etat, Uptown, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Morpheus, Uptown, 7:00 PM

Krewe of Selene, Slidell, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Centurions, Metairie, 7:00 PM

Original Krewe of Orpheus, Mandeville, 7:00 PM

Krewe of Aphrodite, Houma, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Athena, Golden Meadow, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 25

Krewe of NOMTOC, West Bank, 10:45 AM

Krewe of Iris, Uptown, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Tucks, Uptown, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Endymion, Mid-City, 4:15 PM

Krewe of Isis, Metairie, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Mardi Gras, Houma, 6:30 PM

Krewe of Apollo, Lockport, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Atlantis, Golden Meadow, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Lul, Luling, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Towahpasah, Reserve, 1:00 PM

Le Krewe of Dubon Temps, Larose, 6:00 PM

Sunday, February 26

Krewe of Okeanos, Uptown, 11:00 AM

Krewe du Monde, LaPlace, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Mid-City, Uptown, 11:45 AM

Krewe of Thoth, Uptown, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Des Allemands, Des Allemands, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Bacchus, Uptown, 5:15 PM

Corps de Napoleon, Metairie, 5:00 PM

Krewe of Terreanians, Houma, 12:30 PM

Krewe of Montegut, Houma, 2:00 PM

Krewe of Cleophas, Thibodaux, 12:30 PM

Krewe of Chronos, Thibodaux, 1:30 PM

Krewe of Nereids, Golden Meadow, 6:00 PM

Monday, February 27

Krewe of Proteus, Uptown, 5:15 PM

Krewe of Orpheus, Uptown, 6:00 PM

Krewe of Cleopatra, Houma, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, February 28

Krewe of Zulu, Uptown, 8:00 AM

Krewe of Rex, Uptown, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Elks Orleans, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Crescent City, Uptown, follows

Krewe of Argus, Metairie, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Elks Jefferson, Metairie, follows

Krewe of Jefferson, Metairie, follows

Krewe of Lyra, Metairie, 10:00 AM

Krewe of Houmas, Houma, 11:00 AM

Krewe of Kajuns following Houmas

Krewe of Bonne Terre, Houma, 4:00 PM

Krewe of Neptune, Galliano, 12:00 PM

Krewe of Ghana, Thibodaux, 1:00 PM

Krewe of Tomorrow, Gramercy/Lutcher, 1:30 PM

Krewe of Maasai, Thibodaux, 2:00 PM