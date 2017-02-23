New girl. New school. OMG! Watch this New Orleans girl rap her way through new school jitters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - She's a fifth grader who raps her own new song.

In the middle of the library, in the middle of the school year, that's what Sinai Keller is up to.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says she's definitely one of "Wild Bill's Amazing Kids".

Sinai is in school, a new school for her this year. It's Sherwood Forest Elementary School in New Orleans East.

Sinai is nine-years-old. And she's already a star on the internet.

Her mom directs her daughter and posts the videos of her songs on line.