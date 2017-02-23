Meet the man who was escorted out of Bill Cassidy’s town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) - A town hall meeting in Metairie turned fiery very quickly Wednesday when a man was escorted out for yelling at U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy for not answering his question about the Affordable Care Act.

That man - Sean Marx - was one of hundreds of protesters who came out to the Jefferson Parish Library to show their support for keeping Obamacare in place and to oppose repealing ACA without a viable replacement.

Cassidy, a doctor, has proposed an Obamacare overhaul in the U.S. Senate that would let states keep Obamacare in place if they like it or drop out of the federal mandates if states would prefer to do so. But his critics aren't so sure about just how realistic his proposal is.

Cassidy ended the meeting early after he was repeatedly met with jeers from the crowd.

Marx stopped by the News with a Twist studio to talk about his experience and getting kicked out of the meeting. You can see the video above.

Here's what he had to say:

News with a Twist: As we saw at the Senator Cassidy town hall, you were actually escorted out. Why were you so heated?

Sean Marx: I was heated because the senator was avoiding questions. The senator came to the meeting with a Power Point presentation. And really we all had seen his power points, we had all seen the legislation that he wants passed online, we were very informed voters and constituents, and we had specific questions to ask. He really didn’t want to answer our specific questions, so it got to the point where I asked him a yes or no question, and he wouldn’t answer, and um, they came over and warned me that I needed to be quiet, and I informed them that we were in fact warning him that he was elected and his vote was on the line.

NWAT: Do you think you went too far?

SM: I don’t think I went far enough (chuckles). Uh, that’s not true, actually. No, I don’t think I went too far. I think he was avoiding questions, and he has on the record said things, and he said it today, that we’re paid. He’s paid. He’s paid to be there, and he needs to answer our questions. We are constituents. We’re not paid. We’re from this area. He was 30 minutes late to a meeting that many of us had waited over three hours for. And, no, I didn’t go far enough. I should have yelled earlier. I waited 25 minutes of his filibustering and nonsense to ask a question. And he wouldn’t answer it.

NWAT: (The senator) said you guys weren’t taking the time to hear his proposals. Do you feel like maybe if you had let him get into his (proposals)… ?

SM: As I said before, we’re informed voters and we know what’s going on in Congress. There’s no way his legislation is going to make it through the House of Representatives, so we needed to know, will he take away, will he vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act without his legislation or any legislation in place to help people get insurance. Half a million Louisianans are going to lose their insurance … We needed to know if he would do that. He still hasn’t answered. That’s a very specific yes or no question that I asked him …

NWAT: Are you politically active beyond going to town hall meetings?

SM: I wasn’t before that. I legitimately wanted to know if he would vote to take away the Affordable Care Act. I have not been politically active before yesterday. I am now. I’m invested. I made a promise that I’ll work to get him out. He doesn’t communicate despite what he says. He said he’ll listen. I don’t believe he’ll listen, but even if he does listen, he doesn’t answer back. And that’s a problem. He needs to answer to us because working men and working women in this state, and children, their lives and their health is on the line.