Man dies after overnight shooting in Central City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Central City.

Police tell WGNO, Sixth District officers responded to the call of an aggravated battery by shooting and found a man lying on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.

This happened on Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way near Saint Andrew Street around 2:45 AM, Thursday.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim's name, once the autopsy is complete and the family has been notified.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.