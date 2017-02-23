King Cake of the Day: Maurice French Pastries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

The work never stops at Maurice French Pastries, as owner, Jean-Luc Albin says, "It's a long process, believe it or not, it's a lot of work to make King Cakes." And at this bakery, you can pretty much get any kind of King Cake you want. Traditional and cream cheese are obvious staples, but Maurice is serving up unusual fillings as well, like guava, Nutella and even coconut and pineapple!

Their favorite and most labor-intensive cakes are their Specialty King Cakes. The Bourbon Street King Cake is filled with creamy chocolate custard, Kentucky bourbon, and toasted pecans, while the Woodland Plantation King Cake is flavored with Bavarian praline cream with praline morsels and Southern Comfort, each topped with fresh chantilly cream.

Every King Cake is made with love and many layers, as twist reporter Taylor Feingold learned today when Jean-Luc asked her to take a shot at assembling the Pontchatoula King Cake.

The Ponchatoula begins with a traditional King Cake sliced in half horizontally, it's bottom half is then topped with bavarian cream, fresh sliced strawberries, chantilly cream and toasted almonds. Once it's layered with all of that deliciousness, the top half of the King cake is layered on. The cake is then glazed and iced, sprinkled with traditional purple, green and gold sugars, and finally topped with 6 more dollops of chantilly cream, which are then each topped with a strawberry and an apricot glaze. The final touch is powdered sugar sifted atop the cake.

While labor intensive, most can agree that this King Cake is worth the wait. As for owner Jean-Luc, he prefers to wait even longer to dig into his king cake, "I like it better when it's amount 2-3 days old because it tastes better when you dip or dunk it in the coffee. That's how I like it."