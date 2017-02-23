How does Baby Jesus get inside all those king cakes? Behind the scenes at a New Orleans bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - In New Orleans, Baker Maid has been baking and making King Cakes for half a century.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood takes you inside the bakery for the busiest time of the year.

The king cake is a round cake. It's a cross between a coffee cake and French pastry. In fact, the history of the cake goes back to France where it came from in 1870.

The king cake is as rich in colors as it is in flavor. The colors are purple, green and gold.

Purple is for justice, green is for faith and gold is for power.

Inside every cake is a tiny, plastic Baby Jesus. Whoever gets the slice of cake with the baby is lucky enough to have the honor of buying the next king cake for the next Mardi Gras celebration.

Ever wonder whose job it is to put the Baby Jesus in the cake? Click the video above to find the answer.